New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 3,134,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

