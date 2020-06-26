New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $169.57. 261,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.