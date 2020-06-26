New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 933,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,258. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

