New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

APD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $237.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,713. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.96.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

