New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.59 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.26. The company had a trading volume of 91,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,566. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average of $339.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.