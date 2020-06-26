New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 2,972,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,063. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

