New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.64 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

NYSE:PNC traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,797. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

