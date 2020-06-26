New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.