New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $90.89. 67,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

