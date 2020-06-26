New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $420,850.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $420,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,073 shares of company stock worth $15,602,418 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $145.55. 685,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

