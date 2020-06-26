New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

MS stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 6,853,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,551,582. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

