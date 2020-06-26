New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

