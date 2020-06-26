New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

NYSE COP traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 1,705,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,086. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.