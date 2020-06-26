New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 4,792,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,195. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

