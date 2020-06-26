New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,131,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 53,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,640,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $68.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,546.69. The stock had a trading volume of 260,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,198. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,601.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,694.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

