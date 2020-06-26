New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 12,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

