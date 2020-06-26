New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,850 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Anthem by 179.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 78.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Anthem by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.61. 413,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

