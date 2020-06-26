New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,800 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.