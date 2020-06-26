New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $78.12. 1,202,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

