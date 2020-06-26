New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,100 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $96.04. 118,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,114. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

