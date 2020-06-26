New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,450 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,724 shares of company stock valued at $529,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

