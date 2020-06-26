New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,159 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $34.60. 2,294,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

