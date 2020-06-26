New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

SYK stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,198. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average is $193.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.