New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUPMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. New Pacific Metals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
About New Pacific Metals
