New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUPMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. New Pacific Metals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.