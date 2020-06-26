NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NEE stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.66. The stock had a trading volume of 649,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

