Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 181,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,114. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,272 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 554,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

