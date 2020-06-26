OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $2.75. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 11,456 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OJSCY. Citigroup lowered OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.