O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.48. 399,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.33. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

