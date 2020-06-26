Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) received a C$24.00 target price from research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.99. The company has a market cap of $673.24 million and a P/E ratio of 154.59.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.