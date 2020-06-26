Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at TD Securities

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.

GFL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

