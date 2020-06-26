Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,080. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.