Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,538 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 112.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 94,006 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $609,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,198,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 155,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,762 shares of company stock worth $2,520,625. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $29.30. 15,065,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,206,780. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

