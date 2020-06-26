Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 8,307 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 120,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 141,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

