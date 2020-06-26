Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 604,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

