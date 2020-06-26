Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $185,566,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 247,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,578. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. The firm’s revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

