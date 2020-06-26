Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 2,202 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 225.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 64,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,104 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 978,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,891,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 158,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.