Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 740 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 205.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $152.49. The stock had a trading volume of 601,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,440. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

