Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,885,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after buying an additional 1,413,526 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after buying an additional 1,363,586 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 72,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.