Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,446,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NYSE CM traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.54. 36,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,813. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

