Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,230.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock traded down $12.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.53. 1,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,080. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total value of $715,605.00. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.63, for a total transaction of $4,846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808,496 shares in the company, valued at $876,451,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,104 shares of company stock worth $30,721,359. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.