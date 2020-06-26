Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 363.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.05. The stock had a trading volume of 634,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,151. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

