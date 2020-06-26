Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $300,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 46,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,732. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

