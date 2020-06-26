Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 431,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

TSN stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 46,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

