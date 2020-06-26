Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Tyme Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,858,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $349,600 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.35. 3,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.97. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

