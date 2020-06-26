Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Tyme Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,858,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $349,600 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.35. 3,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.97. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit