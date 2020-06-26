Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.02.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. 11,877,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,201,300. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.