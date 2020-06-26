Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.53. 1,121,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.