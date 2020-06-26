Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

