Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 292,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524,694. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

