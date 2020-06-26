Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after buying an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.25. 906,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $217.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

