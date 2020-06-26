Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 12,555 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.